Here are Monday’s snow totals from cities around Southeast Michigan

Here are snow totals from the National Weather Service for select areas from Monday, April 18, 2022

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – Where can you find snow totals for this week’s spring snowstorm in Southeastern Michigan? Right here!

Here are snow totals from the National Weather Service for select areas from Monday, April 18, 2022:

Bad Axe -- 1.5 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

Canton -- 1.6 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

Clarkston -- 1.5 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

Garden City -- 2.0 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

Grand Blanc -- 2.3 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

Highland Township -- 2.5 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

Howell -- 2.3 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

Lake Orion -- 3.3 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

Lapeer -- 3.0 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

Lexington -- 3.5 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

Manchester -- 1.9 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

Monroe -- 1.5 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

New Haven -- 1.9 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

North Branch -- 2.9 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

Pontiac -- 2.0 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

Port Huron -- 3.4 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

Rochester Hills -- 2.0 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

Romulus -- 2.3 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

Sandusky -- 3.0 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

Shelby Township -- 2.0 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

Troy -- 2.0 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

West Bloomfield -- 3.0 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

White Lake -- 2.2 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

Wyandotte -- 2.4 inches (9 p.m. Monday)

