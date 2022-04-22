45º

LIVE

Weather

Rain, storms possible tonight in Metro Detroit, but we’re expecting 70s all weekend

Temperatures in 70s this weekend

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast, Cold, Rain, Freeze, Wind Advisory
The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 22, 2022.

Rain Moving In

  • Showers moving in this afternoon, become heavier this evening.
  • There may even be a few rumbles of thunder, but the severe threat is pretty slim.
  • Showers continue at times overnight, but should be out of here by sunrise Saturday.

70s on Deck

  • It’s cool today, but we top out in the upper 70s this weekend.
  • A few spots may even touch the 80 degree mark both days.

More Rain and Cooler Next Week

  • More rain is set to return later Sunday into Monday.
  • The rain that we get this afternoon through Monday will add up, with some spots getting over an inch.
  • On top of the rain, temperatures cool next week. Highs will be in the 50s most of the week, maybe only topping out in the upper 40s on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter