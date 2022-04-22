Rain, storms possible tonight in Metro Detroit, but we’re expecting 70s all weekend

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 22, 2022.
Rain Moving In
- Showers moving in this afternoon, become heavier this evening.
- There may even be a few rumbles of thunder, but the severe threat is pretty slim.
- Showers continue at times overnight, but should be out of here by sunrise Saturday.
70s on Deck
- It’s cool today, but we top out in the upper 70s this weekend.
- A few spots may even touch the 80 degree mark both days.
More Rain and Cooler Next Week
- More rain is set to return later Sunday into Monday.
- The rain that we get this afternoon through Monday will add up, with some spots getting over an inch.
- On top of the rain, temperatures cool next week. Highs will be in the 50s most of the week, maybe only topping out in the upper 40s on Wednesday.