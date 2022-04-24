Here’s the storm timeline for Metro Detroit on Sunday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Temperatures rise to summer-like values today with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is risk for these storms to become severe. It remains wet as we cool off tonight. Tomorrow and the rest of this week will have lower temperatures.

Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny and much warmer again. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening, mainly after 3 p.m. There is a marginal risk of strong-to-severe storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Here is your storm timeline:

Until 3 p.m.: Partly sunny, warm and dry.

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Isolated showers and thunderstorms develop and arrive from the west and southwest.

5 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Numerous showers and storms will gather.

Here are the potential hazards:

Damaging wind and wind gusts of 55 mph or faster

Hail as large as 1 inch in diameter

Torrential rain causing localized flooding

Frequent lightning

Isolate tornado (low risk but cannot be ruled out)

Today’s sunset is at 8:25 p.m.

Sunday night will be cool and wet. Scattered rain showers are possible overnight, with lows in the low and middle 50s.

More rain Monday

Monday will be cooler with scattered showers. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Sunny skies next week

Tuesday and Wednesday will be chillier with sunnier skies. Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the middle and upper 40s.

Temperatures will rebound and rise to the 50s Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Friday and Saturday will be partly sunny and mild with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s each day.

