Live radar: Tracking SE Michigan rain, storms on April 24, 2022

DETROIT – We’re tracking rain showers and storms expected to move through Southeast Michigan on Sunday, April 24.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to Local 4Caster Andrew Humphrey. The region should see numerous showers and storms through at least 11 p.m.

Click here to see the latest weather alerts

Southeast Michigan is under a marginal risk for strong-to-severe storms that may bring heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Potential hazards include:

Damaging wind and wind gusts of 55 mph or faster

Hail as large as 1 inch in diameter

Torrential rain causing localized flooding

Frequent lightning

Isolate tornado (low risk but cannot be ruled out)

Scattered showers are also possible overnight Sunday and into Monday.

Click here to see the full forecast.

You can watch the live radar in the video player above, or use the interactive radar below.

Ad

Be sure to submit your storm photos/videos to StormPins right here.

Weather links

Safety tips during a storm