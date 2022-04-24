Live radar: Tracking SE Michigan rain, storms on April 24, 2022

DETROIT – We’re tracking rain showers and storms expected to move through Southeast Michigan on Sunday, April 24.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to Local 4Caster Andrew Humphrey. The region should see numerous showers and storms through at least 11 p.m.
Southeast Michigan is under a marginal risk for strong-to-severe storms that may bring heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.
Potential hazards include:
- Damaging wind and wind gusts of 55 mph or faster
- Hail as large as 1 inch in diameter
- Torrential rain causing localized flooding
- Frequent lightning
- Isolate tornado (low risk but cannot be ruled out)
Scattered showers are also possible overnight Sunday and into Monday.
Safety tips during a storm
- Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines and anything they are in contact with, including puddles of water and fences. Keep children and pets away too.
- Be extremely cautious near metal fences, which conduct electricity, following a severe storm. Electric current will be the strongest where a downed power line is touching a metal fence. Even a connecting fence several backyards away can be energized and dangerous.
- Never cross yellow barrier tape. It may be around downed power lines.
- Never drive across downed power lines. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside your car until emergency help arrives.
- A live power line may spark and whip around as it looks for a ground. A ground is the earth or something touching the earth, like a fence or a tree. A live wire that has found its ground may lie silently, but it is still dangerous. Report a downed power line online, on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call us immediately at 800-477-4747.
- Cable or telephone lines can be energized if they come in contact with electrical lines. Contact with any energized power line can be fatal.
- Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in.