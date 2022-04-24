Scattered showers, storms become more widespread Sunday evening

Expect there to be plenty of rain overnight and into Monday.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Showers and thunderstorms start to appear this evening, where they will begin to coalesce and become more numerous.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northwest Genesee County until 6:15 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northern Livingston County until 6:30, while a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued southern Genesee County until 6:45 p.m.

It remains mild and wet overnight with scattered showers. Rain lingers into tomorrow, and it becomes cooler. Sunshine returns mid-week with chillier conditions.

Temperatures rise slowly with showers returning at the end of this week.

Isolated and scattered showers and storms are developing and arriving mostly in our West Zone and will travel from Livingston County through Genesee, northwestern Oakland, Lapeer and Sanilac Counties.

Heavy rain, small hail and some lightning have been detected by Stormtracker4 . Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible and will become more widespread this evening.

Ad

There is a marginal risk of strong to severe storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Here is your storm timeline:

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Isolated showers and thunderstorms develop and arrive from the west and southwest.

5 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Numerous showers and storms will gather.

Here are the potential hazards:

Damaging wind and wind gusts of 55 mph or faster.

Hail as large as 1 inch in diameter.

Torrential rain causing localized flooding.

Frequent lightning.

Isolate tornado (low risk but can not be ruled out).

Sunset is at 8:25 p.m.

Sunday night will be cool and wet. Scattered rain showers are possible overnight, with lows in the low and middle 50s.

Sunrise is at 6:37 a.m.

Monday will be cooler with scattered showers. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be chillier with sunnier skies. Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the middle and upper 40s.

Temperatures rebound and rise to the 50s Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Friday and Saturday will be partly sunny and mild with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s each day.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s available for both iPhones and Androids, or click the appropriate link below: