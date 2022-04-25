Metro Detroit weather: Rain continues to fall this afternoon with spotty showers Tuesday

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 25, 2022.
Rain ending
- Showers continue to fall through the afternoon, but we should dry out this evening.
- Anything that falls this afternoon should be pretty light stuff, but roads will be wet for the drive home.
Few showers Tuesday
- Disturbance swings by tomorrow spawning a few more spotty showers.
- Best chances will be the further north you go towards the thumb, but most of us will get something tomorrow.
- Areas north of I-69 may even have a few flakes mix in.
Warming later this week
- The bottom of this temperature roller coaster is Wednesday with highs in the middle 40s, but we head up from there.
- We’re back in the 60s this weekend, the trade-off though -- rain chances return at that time as well.