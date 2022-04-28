Metro Detroit weather: Showers, thunderstorms arrive early Sunday morning

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday, Motown.

Azure blue skies dominate the rest of today with slightly milder conditions. Some spots become chillier tonight; others colder. Patchy frost is possible. Tomorrow will have more sunshine with higher temps.

This weekend will be warmer and more seasonable. The first half will be dry. The second half will be wetter with a chance of stormy weather.

Thursday afternoon and evening will be sunny and clear. It will be milder than yesterday and cooler than average. We can shed some layers with temps in the low 50s to near 55 degrees. Temps will be in the 40s closer to the big lakes.

Temperatures fall through the 40s Thursday evening, especially after sunset toward midnight. It remains dry.

Sunset is at 8:29 p.m. ET.

Thursday night will be mainly clear and chillier. Temperatures fall to the low 30s closer to the city of Detroit and in our South Zone (south of I-94). North and west of the city, temperatures will be in the middle and upper 20s by dawn.

Ad

In these areas, patchy frost is possible with a calm to light wind. Remember to bring pets and potted plants indoors wherever you are.

Friday

Friday will be mostly sunny and milder. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s.

This weekend

Saturday will be filled with sunshine in the morning. The afternoon goes from mostly sunny to partly sunny. It will be warmer and more seasonable with afternoon temps near 60 degrees or a bit more.

Showers and thunderstorms arrive early Sunday morning. There is a chance of stronger storms with heavier downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds, especially during the pre-dawn hours and as individuals and families get ready and go to morning services. Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with spotty showers. It becomes warmer with highs near 65 degrees.

Monday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and seasonably warm. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Showers and storms return Monday night and Tuesday. Tuesday’s highs will be near 65 degrees.

Ad

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s available for both iPhones and Androids, or click the appropriate link below: