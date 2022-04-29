Metro Detroit weather: Weekend storm chances, rain next week

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 29, 2022.
Weekend storm chances
- Still on track for showers and storms to move in Saturday night/early Sunday.
- While the severe threat isn’t very high, strong winds are likely in any thunderstorms.
- In the afternoon Sunday, we’ll get some sun but then see a few more showers and storms develop. Any showers/storms in the afternoon will be more spotty in nature.
More rain/storms Tuesday
- Another system brings us rain and storms Tuesday.
- While it’s too far out to get into details on severe threats, it definitely looks windy this day.
70s some days
- Looks like we’ll be close to 70 Sunday afternoon.
- Another 70 degree days is possible Tuesday before more storms that day.
- Outside of those two days, lots of 60s in the forecast for highs.
Daylight over 14 hours
- Saturday, we will have over 14 hours of daylight.
- This number continues to rise through June 21st.
ETA Aquariids meteor shower
- This meteor shower peaks Thursday into Friday of next week.
- Weather dependent, but at best up to 50 meteors per hour can be seen away from city lights.