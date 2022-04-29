55º

Metro Detroit weather: Weekend storm chances, rain next week

Showers, storms move in Saturday night

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Rains hitting a roadway. (Pixabay)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for April 29, 2022.

Weekend storm chances

  • Still on track for showers and storms to move in Saturday night/early Sunday.
  • While the severe threat isn’t very high, strong winds are likely in any thunderstorms.
  • In the afternoon Sunday, we’ll get some sun but then see a few more showers and storms develop. Any showers/storms in the afternoon will be more spotty in nature.

More rain/storms Tuesday

  • Another system brings us rain and storms Tuesday.
  • While it’s too far out to get into details on severe threats, it definitely looks windy this day.

70s some days

  • Looks like we’ll be close to 70 Sunday afternoon.
  • Another 70 degree days is possible Tuesday before more storms that day.
  • Outside of those two days, lots of 60s in the forecast for highs.

Daylight over 14 hours

  • Saturday, we will have over 14 hours of daylight.
  • This number continues to rise through June 21st.

ETA Aquariids meteor shower

  • This meteor shower peaks Thursday into Friday of next week.
  • Weather dependent, but at best up to 50 meteors per hour can be seen away from city lights.

