Metro Detroit weather: Cooler Saturday evening, with showers and storms Saturday night

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

Cloudy skies and cool conditions are in store Saturday evening. A few sprinkles are possible. Afterward, numerous showers and thunderstorms arrive Saturday night, mainly after midnight. Sunday begins with wet and stormy conditions. It becomes warmer with a few more storms before the day ends.

Saturday evening will be cloudy and cool with some sprinkles. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Sunset is at 8:32 p.m.

Saturday night becomes cloudy with showers and thunderstorms arriving.

Here is a timeline of the stormy weather from the nighttime hours into Sunday:

1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday: Round one of showers and thunderstorms sweep across the region from west to east. Heavy downpours and lightning are possible in spots.

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday: Partly sunny, as it warms up.

12 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday: Round two of showers and thunderstorms. These storms will be fewer in number and more isolated. That said, the threat of heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Sunday will have showers and thunderstorms as it becomes warmer. Afternoon temperatures reach 70°F or more.

Monday will be drier, mild and brighter. Highs will be in the low 60s to near 65°F.

Showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures will be near 70°F.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will be near 60°F.

Ad

Welcome to Cinco de Mayo, Thursday. It will be mostly partly sunny and mild. Highs will be near 65°F.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s available for both iPhones and Androids, or click the appropriate link below: