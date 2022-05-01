Metro Detroit weather: Showers, storms Saturday night into Sunday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Showers and storms come closer and overrun Detroit and southeast Michigan Saturday night. Rain becomes heavy with flashes of lightning and rumbles of thunder while many try to sleep. Sunday will be wet in the morning, with sunshine and higher temperatures later. More scattered showers and storms are possible before the sun sets, too. Monday will be calmer and cooler.

Saturday night becomes cloudy with showers and thunderstorms arriving.

Here is a timeline of the stormy weather from the nighttime hours into Sunday:

11 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday: Round one of showers and thunderstorms sweep across the region from west to east. Heavy downpours and lightning are possible in spots.

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday: Partly sunny, as it warms up.

12 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday: Round two of showers and thunderstorms. These storms will be fewer in number and more isolated. That said, the threat of heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Sunday will have showers and thunderstorms as it becomes warmer. Afternoon temperatures reach 70°F or more.

Monday will be drier, mild and brighter. Highs will be in the low 60s to near 65°F.

Showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures will be near 70°F.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will be near 60°F.

Welcome to Cinco de Mayo, Thursday. It will be mostly partly sunny and mild. Highs will be near 65°F.

