Metro Detroit weather: Cool Saturday morning, mild and breezy afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Weekend overview

After a cool start with departing clouds, it becomes brighter and milder Saturday. It will be breezy through the late afternoon. Saturday night will become chillier.

Saturday morning will be cool with clearing skies. Temperatures start in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny, milder a brisk. A northeasterly wind will blow at 10 to 18 mph as highs reach the low 60s to near 65 degrees.

Saturday evening will be clear and cool. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Sunset is at 8:39 p.m.

Saturday night will be clear and chillier. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and low 40s.

Sunday, Mother’s Day, will have blue skies with mild temperatures. Warmer weather arrives afterward.

Sunshine returns, and it will be mild and less breezy. Highs will be near 65 degrees—perfect weather for brunch and celebrating the holiday with Mom.

Preview of this upcoming week

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm, with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 70s.

Wednesday will feel like summer with more sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s.

