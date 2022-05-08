Metro Detroit weather: What to expect for Mother’s Day on Sunday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Saturday night be comes colder under clear skies. Four planets will be visible before sunrise. Afterward it will be bright, beautiful and mild for Mother’s Day. It feels more like summer later next week.

Saturday night will be clear and chillier. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and low 40s.

Jupiter, Mars, Saturn and Venus are still visible arrayed in a diagonal line just above the eastern horizon. The best time to see them will be between 5:15 a.m. and 5:45 a.m.

Sunrise is at 6:20 a.m.

Sunday, Mother’s Day, will have blue skies with mild temperatures. Warmer weather arrives afterward.

Sunshine returns, and it will be mild and less breezy. Highs will be near 65 degrees -- perfect weather for brunch and celebrating the holiday with Mom.

Preview of this upcoming week

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm, with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 70s.

Wednesday will be warmer with more sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday will feel like summer with temps way above average. Highs will be in the low 80s.

