Cool and dry with clouds drifting overhead tonight

DETROIT – Happy Mother’s Day and welcome to Sunday night, Motown!

High and mid-level clouds arrive tonight. Precipitation to our west tries to move in, but the air is too dry for any rain to hit the ground. As a result, it will be cool and mostly cloudy overnight. Tomorrow becomes mostly sunny before midday and warmer in the afternoon. Higher temps arrive the rest of the week. Lawns and gardens will need water through Friday.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cool. Clouds will be lower and thicker in our West Zone (west of Ann Arbor and in Livingston County) with a few sprinkles possible just very early in the morning. Any raindrops that hit the ground will be gone well before dawn. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Warm week ahead

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

Tuesday will be vastly similar to Monday but with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 70s.

Wednesday will be warmer with more sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday will feel like summer with temps way above average. Highs will be in the low 80s.

