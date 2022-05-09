Metro Detroit weather: Warming week with 80s in sight

DETROIT – Good Monday morning!

We do have a bit of cloud cover over Metro Detroit, but no rain in the area this morning. Temperatures start in the upper 40s to low 50s as you head out.

The clouds that rolled in overnight are from showers well off to our west, and those showers won’t be a factor in our forecast today. The clouds will begin to fade away, making for a magnificent Monday.

Today’s sunrise was at 6:19 a.m.

Partly sunny skies will become mostly sunny skies in Metro Detroit today. Highs will hit room temperature, or the low 70s, in the presence of beautiful May sunshine.

The winds will pick up from time-to-time, moving SE at 7-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph occasionally. We will have that same wind pattern all of this week, with the steady breeze blowing off of Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair. So, extreme east siders and those in Southern Ontario will be a degree or two cooler than most of SE Lower Michigan all week.

Ad

It’s going to be a nice and warming week with gradually rising temps each day moving forward.

Today’s sunset is at 8:41 p.m.

Beautiful Tuesday

Tuesday will be an absolute beauty for all of us here in Pure Michigan, with a nice blend of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees.

That same breeze will move SE at 7-15 mph, and will be a little less gusty.

Rain showers and thunderstorms will be forming with a weak disturbance into Wisconsin, and that will spread cloud cover into our area through the late afternoon and evening. The rain will stay out of here, though, and we will definitely see more sun than clouds during the daylight hours. More clouds expected after the sun sets.

Gaining on 80

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with debris clouds from showers and storms off to our west and deflecting to our north. So, high temperatures will likely hold in the mid-70s due to the cloud cover.

Ad

One of our computer models tries to throw a few afternoon showers into the mix, but we will be fairly dry in Metro Detroit, making shower formation difficult. Expect things to stay dry for now.

Thursday morning clouds will fade and give way to more warming sunshine. We will see high temps into the low 80s for the first time in almost three weeks.

The warmest day of this week will be Friday as we hit the low to middle 80s, but we will not likely be flirting with 90 degrees just yet. We will see sun mix with clouds forming in the afternoon, and conditions still look to remain dry.

The weekend ahead is a different story.

Rain chances this weekend

The jury is still out on showers and storms for Saturday. Tight now, it looks like a few isolated thundershowers are possible in the heat of the afternoon, with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday brings the best rain chances we’ve had in a while. Although the timing is bad, we will be in need of some wet weather by then.

Ad

Stay tuned!

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.