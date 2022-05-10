Metro Detroit weather: Most of us should stay dry Tuesday evening

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 10, 2022.
Rain/storms west of us Tuesday
- Showers and storms are likely to develop on the other side of Lake Michigan this afternoon and will move east. As they move into lower Michigan, they are expected to weaken and dissipate.
- Can’t rule out some rain in the far West Zone, especially closer to Lansing. But most if not all stay dry this evening.
Warming continues
- Near 80 degrees this afternoon, and more of that through the end of the week.
- We do see a subtle dip in temperatures next week, but only to the 70s at this point.
Rain/storm chances this weekend
- Still looking like a few spotty p.m. showers are likely Saturday, but not a widespread event.
- Better chance for scattered showers and storms comes Sunday, with a few showers lingering through parts of Monday.