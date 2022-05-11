Metro Detroit weather: Fantastic summer-like weather continues

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Our long-advertised week of fantastic summer-like weather continues.

Thunderstorms over Central Michigan have spread some mid and high-level clouds over Southeast Michigan, but nothing that diminished what turned out to be another beautiful day with well-above-average temperatures.

The clouds should thin and clear overnight, and we’ll be mostly sunny by dawn, with lows in the mid-50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius). Light east to southeast winds will become calm air overnight.

Wednesday evening’s sunset is at 8:44 p.m., and Thursday morning’s sunrise is at 6:15 a.m.

Thursday

Mostly sunny Thursday morning, then some high clouds will once again move in from the north as another cluster of thunderstorms moves eastward across the Northern Lower Peninsula. Highs are in the low-80s (28 degrees Celsius)—southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the upper-50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Friday

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius); partly cloudy Friday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Saturday should start partly cloudy, then shower and thunderstorm chances increase as the afternoon progresses. So I’d plan on earlier rather than later if you have outdoor activities on your agenda for Saturday. Keep a close eye on the Local4Casters weather app’s real-time radar to stay ahead of the weather. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms will probably be around Saturday evening – take this into account if you plan on grilling or eating outside at your favorite restaurant. Lows in the low-60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Sunday

Scattered showers are possible on Sunday, with highs in the upper-70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Next week

After this, temperatures return much closer to average for next week until another warming trend pushes us back to near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) by the end of the week.

