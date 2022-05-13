Metro Detroit weekend weather: Updating severe storm chances for Saturday and Sunday

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 13, 2022.

Still looking like we’ll get some activity both Saturday and Sunday, with the best chances coming Saturday.

An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out Saturday morning, but the better chance for more scattered activity comes in the later afternoon and evening.

We are under a marginal risk for severe weather (level 1 out of 5), with the biggest threats being gusty winds and small hail.

Sunday there will be more dry time, but still a few showers around.