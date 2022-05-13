82º

Metro Detroit weekend weather: Updating severe storm chances for Saturday and Sunday

Marginal risk for severe weather both weekend days

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Rains hitting a roadway. (Pixabay)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 13, 2022.

Weekend rain/storm update

  • Still looking like we’ll get some activity both Saturday and Sunday, with the best chances coming Saturday.
  • An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out Saturday morning, but the better chance for more scattered activity comes in the later afternoon and evening.
  • We are under a marginal risk for severe weather (level 1 out of 5), with the biggest threats being gusty winds and small hail.
  • Sunday there will be more dry time, but still a few showers around.
  • We are again under a marginal risk for severe weather Sunday, but I think the severe threat is a good deal smaller.

So long 80s (for now)

  • 80-degree highs are still in the forecast through the weekend, but next week, highs in the 70s and even a few 60s look to return.
  • The “cool-down” won’t last long though -- long-range models are spitting out the hottest air of the year by the end of next week!

Normal high at 70 degrees

  • Tomorrow (May 14), the normal high will be at 70 degrees.
  • This number continues to go up through mid-July.

Lunar eclipse

  • Sunday Night (May 15) into Monday morning is when this will happen.
  • Times to note:
    • Partial Eclipse begins at 10:27pm
    • Total Eclipse begins at 11:29pm
    • Maximum Eclipse at 12:11am
    • Total Eclipse ends at 12:53am
    • Partial Eclipse ends at 1:55am
  • A lunar eclipse is an event in which the earths shadow is cast upon the moons surface. With light bending around the earth/through the earth’s atmosphere, the moon appears red, giving it the nickname of a “Blood Moon.”
  • Weather-wise, it doesn’t look good for us, as it looks like showers will be moving through at that time.

