Metro Detroit weather: Storms, showers become more scattered Saturday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

After some severe weather this afternoon, this evening’s showers and thunderstorms become more scattered.

The threat of severe storms gradually decreases, but we must remain wary of heavy downpours and lightning.

Wet weather disappears after midnight, and it will be mild. Sunday will be much warmer again with another chance of stormy weather, especially Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy with showers and storms that are much more scattered than this afternoon. The main hazards are lightning and heavy rain. Temperatures will be in the rain-cooled 60s and 70s.

Sunset is at 8:52 p.m.

Saturday night will be mostly to partly cloudy and mild. Lows will be near 60 degrees.

Sneak peek of Sunday’s forecast.

Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny and very warm. Highs will be in the low 80s to near 85 degrees with enough sunshine.

There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. There is a much better chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms Sunday night and early Monday morning.

There is a marginal risk (1 out of a scale from 1 to 5) of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

A total lunar eclipse will occur late Sunday night into early Monday morning. It will be mostly cloudy and stormy, so the event will be tough to witness. Remember, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth is between the Sun and the Moon.

The Earth’s shadow travels over the Moon, and the bending light arriving at the Moon gives it a reddish-brown glow. This is how the nickname Blood Moon originated.

The partial eclipse begins at 10:27 p.m. Sunday. The total eclipse begins at 11:29 p.m., with the maximum eclipse occurring at 12:11 a.m. Monday. The total eclipse ends at 12:53 a.m. and the partial eclipse ends at 1:55 a.m. ET.

Take a look at this upcoming week.

After a cold front passes, Monday will be mostly to partly sunny with lower temperatures. It remains warm with highs near 70 degrees or more.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler. It will be more crisp with afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 60s.

Thursday becomes warmer with sunshine. Highs near 70 degrees or more.

