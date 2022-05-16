70º

Metro Detroit weather: Breaking down storm chances for Monday, later this week

Isolated storms possible Monday afternoon

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Rains hitting a roadway. (Pixabay)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 16, 2022.

Rain/storm chances rest of Monday

  • Few isolated showers/storms popping up this afternoon, some of which are strong.
  • Overall, the severe threat looks minimal, but we can’t rule out some hail and wind gusts over 60 mph in a storm or two.
  • This isolated activity should wind down by sunset.

Temperature roller coaster

  • We only top out in the 60s the next two days, but 80s return for a quick showing on Friday.
  • That is again followed by another cooldown to the 60s early next week.

Rain returns Wednesday

  • Next solid chance for rain comes Wednesday, as a system brushes by just to our south.
  • Not a wash-out, but we’ll see rain chances most of the day.

Late-week storms

  • Increasing confidence that the next chance for possibly strong storms comes later Friday into early Saturday.
  • Timing will almost certainly be adjusted in the coming days, but the consensus right now is that the second half of Friday is something to watch for!

