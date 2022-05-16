Metro Detroit weather: Breaking down storm chances for Monday, later this week

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 16, 2022.
Rain/storm chances rest of Monday
- Few isolated showers/storms popping up this afternoon, some of which are strong.
- Overall, the severe threat looks minimal, but we can’t rule out some hail and wind gusts over 60 mph in a storm or two.
- This isolated activity should wind down by sunset.
Temperature roller coaster
- We only top out in the 60s the next two days, but 80s return for a quick showing on Friday.
- That is again followed by another cooldown to the 60s early next week.
Rain returns Wednesday
- Next solid chance for rain comes Wednesday, as a system brushes by just to our south.
- Not a wash-out, but we’ll see rain chances most of the day.
Late-week storms
- Increasing confidence that the next chance for possibly strong storms comes later Friday into early Saturday.
- Timing will almost certainly be adjusted in the coming days, but the consensus right now is that the second half of Friday is something to watch for!