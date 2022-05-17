Metro Detroit weather: Cooler temperatures, rain returns Wednesday

DETROIT – A pleasant evening is on tap, but it is a touch cooler, so a light jacket isn’t a bad idea for those who are going to be out. Temperatures eventually drop into the upper 40s overnight, with more clouds gathering before daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday

While some of us get off to the bus stop and work dry, some spots will already be seeing rain moving in first thing Wednesday. By the afternoon, just about everyone is seeing rainfall, and it continues to pick up in intensity throughout the day. The heaviest of the rain falls in the later afternoon and could give way to slow driving conditions for your drive home. The rain should exit before midnight, and by the time all is said and done, a solid half-inch of rain on average for most areas. However, it’s worth noting that areas along and north of I-69 could see over ¾” of rain.

Thursday

With all the rain, Wednesday is also a cool day, with most of us seeing highs in the middle to upper 50s. Some spots near the Ohio state line could touch 60. For those wanting warmer temperatures, you won’t have to wait long as we top out in the middle to upper 70s on Thursday, then the middle to upper 80s on Friday.

Weekend forecast

Along with the warmth comes an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms. Long-range models differ on the timing at this point, but the trends are pointing to late Friday and Saturday as to when we’ll see wet weather return. While it’s too far out to talk specifics on threats, it’s safe to say that this storm will be impactful.

After that system moves through, another round of cooler air returns as highs next week will only be in the middle 60s.

