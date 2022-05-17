66º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather: Rain returns, storms later this week

Wet weather returns Wednesday

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast, Cold, Rain
Rain on a window. (KPRC 2)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 17, 2022.

Rain returns Wednesday

  • Still on track for a soggy day Wednesday.
  • Morning drive will be dry for some, especially those east of I-275, but showers encompass the area through the late morning and afternoon.
  • During the afternoon is when the heaviest and most widespread rain falls. Ponding on the roads will be a concern for the drive home.
  • Rain should wrap up shortly before midnight.
  • It’s a good dose of rain, with a solid half inch on average, but areas north near I-69 could be closer to ¾” or 1″ of rain.

Temperature roller coaster

  • Latest high-resolution models are keeping things much cooler Wednesday with rain around. I still think we make it into the middle to upper 50s, but that might be it. Maybe a few spots hit the lower 60s.
  • We rebound back to the middle/upper 70s Thursday, middle/upper 80s Friday.
  • Then we fall back to the 60s for next week.

Late-week storms update

  • Timing is the biggest question with this system, as models have shifted and are frankly kind of a mess with arrival time.
  • At this point it looks like it’ll be late Friday into Saturday, perhaps even a second round Saturday afternoon/evening.
  • Still too far out to talk specifics on severe threats, but safe to say it’ll be impactful weather!

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter