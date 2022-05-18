Expect rain for the rest of Wednesday, chances of storms later this week

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Fun fact, on this day in 1883, it snowed 3.7 inches.

There will be no snow today, but expect some rain.

Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for May 18, 2022.

Rain Rest of Today

Showers continue to move through this afternoon, some of which will be heavy.

The bulk of the rain should be out of here near 7 p.m., but a few showers may linger past then, maybe even a spotty shower past midnight.

Today’s sunset is at 8:51 p.m.

Summer-Like Feel Return for the rest of the week

Thursday:

The roads should be drying and in pretty good shape by Thursday morning, as we expect improving sky conditions and warming temperatures.

Skies will go from partly sunny to mostly sunny at times, allowing Thursday high temps to jump back into the mid and upper 70s. Pollen counts will start to surge again Thursday and Friday around here.

Middle to upper 70s Thursday.

Friday:

Warmth building back in the next few days.

Middle to upper 80s Friday. This may be the hottest day of the year so far.

It doesn’t last very long though as we’re back in the 60s early next week.

Storm Chances Later this Week