Showers expected to move in again after dry stretch Saturday evening

The chance for showers and storms continues at times this weekend, but we’re looking forward to some dry time as well.

Saturday evening will start off dry, but showers from the southwest will move in, especially during the overnight hours.

Anything that falls during the evening will be more spotty in nature, while the rain overnight will be scattered across southeast Michigan. Some of this rain even hangs around through the morning hours on Sunday.

As this front moves through, it’s going to bring with it cooler temperatures the next few days. Sunday we start off in the middle 50s and only reach the middle to upper 60s for highs.

It’s even cooler Monday with highs in the middle 60s.

Warmer temperatures loom though for the middle and second half of the week, as highs in the 70s are expected to return. The trade-off though is that showers and storms are expected as well.

On Tuesday night, our next system approaches and brings with it showers and thunderstorms. The best chances are on Wednesday in what looks to be a soggy day. Thursday and Friday a few more showers hang around before more dry time returns.

It’s still a ways off, but things look to improve for the holiday weekend. Not only are we expecting more dry time, but models are pushing temperatures back into the 80s for highs by Memorial Day.

There’s still a lot that could change between now and then, so keep checking back here for the latest on any forecast changes.