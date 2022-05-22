Monday’s forecast calls for cool, but pleasant conditions

The night ahead will feature skies becoming partly cloudy, with lows in the low-to-mid 40s.

Aside from a few late-afternoon sprinkles or light showers, most of us have enjoyed a cooler and dry Sunday afternoon.

The night ahead will feature skies becoming partly cloudy, with lows in the low-to-mid 40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

Northwest winds will become north at 3 to 6 mph.

This evening’s sunset is at 8:55 p.m. and Monday morning’s sunrise is at 6:05 a.m.

Monday will be a dry day, with sunshine through high, thin cirrus clouds making for a pretty sky. Highs will reach the low-to-mid-60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius), with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph, keeping it a bit cooler near the eastside lakeshores.

It will be partly cloudy on Monday night, with lows again in the low-to-mid-40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

On Tuesday, it will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper-60s (20 degrees Celsius), making for another pleasant day.

There will be increasing clouds Tuesday night, with milder lows in the mid-50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms develop on Wednesday, with highs in the low-to-mid-70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius).

On Wednesday nigth, showers and thunderstorms are still possible, with lows in the low-60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Showers and possible thunderstorm chances continue on Thursday, depending upon the timing of a cold front crossing the area. Highs are expected to be in the low-70s (21 degrees Celsius).

It will become partly cloudy late Thursday night, with lows in the mid-50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

On Friday, it will be partly cloudy with highs in the low-70s (21 degrees Celsius).

Holiday Weekend Outlook

This is still very preliminary, but here’s how I see the holiday weekend shaping up.

A warm front may cross the area on Saturday. Sometimes, these warm fronts come through without any fanfare, and sometimes they generate some showers and thunderstorms.

It’s too early to say with any confidence which scenario will play out so, at this point, let’s plan on a possible shower or thunderstorm, but also understand that it wouldn’t be an all-day affair.

Part of the day will be dry.

Assuming that front makes it through the area during the afternoon, we should warm back into the mid-to-upper-70s (24 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Sunday looks partly cloudy and warm, with highs in the low-80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Monday also looks partly cloudy, and this afternoon’s computer models project a cold front coming through Monday night.

If that timing holds (and you know very well by now that timing a cold front eight days ahead of time has very low confidence), then we’d hold off any thunderstorms until Monday night.

However, any acceleration of that front would introduce storm chances (possibly strong) into our afternoon forecast. Right now, I’m leaning toward the later timing and keeping the day dry, but definitely stay with us through the week and we’ll keep you updated. Highs on Monday should reach the mid-80s (30 degrees Celsius).