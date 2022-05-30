Metro Detroit weather: Flirting with record high temperatures

DETROIT – Most of our city and neighborhood pools opened over this Holiday weekend and today will be the best of the weekend as we keep warming up. Anyone up and out early will find mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions and very mild temperatures in the low to middle 60s making it a great time for an early morning bike ride or walk with the dog. Don’t forget to pack some extra water and sunscreen if you’re heading out for the day on what will be a beautiful but very warm Monday here around Metro Detroit. We will be flirting with record high temperatures the next couple of days but will likely fall just short both today and tomorrow.

Sunrise is at 6:01 a.m.

The skies over most of Pure Michigan will be very bright and mostly clear most of this Memorial Day. We will see a few clouds forming with the heat of the day which is unavoidable as our high temperatures hit the mid to upper 80s with winds picking up SSW 7-15 gusting 20-25mph at times helping some neighborhoods hit 90 degrees later today. The record high in Detroit is 93 degrees today so it will be close and the humidity won’t be a big factor for any heat concerns. Let’s not take anything for granted as we stay hydrated, apply sunscreen, and reapply sunscreen. Alright, enough on that. Get out there and enjoy a wonderful weather day, a day dedicated for honoring U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.

Ad

Sunset is at 9:02 p.m.

There will be a few tough rounds of stormy weather today over the High Plains and Great Plains where severe weather is very likely. That threat for severe storms hits Wisconsin and Western Michigan late on Tuesday with a cold front sweeping through the middle of the country. The storms late Tuesday afternoon and evening should still be to our west with a slight risk for severe storms just over the horizon. We will see mostly sunny skies become only partly sunny skies late in the day as the heat still builds one last day with highs near 90 degrees and Detroit’s record high for the last day of May is 95 degrees. It looks like another scenario where the strong line of storms will depend on the heat of the day and will move into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario overnight into early Wednesday. The computer models show limited moisture leftover as the front approaches, dwindling our chances for a good lawn watering.

Ad

Wednesday morning shower chances are iffy, but it does appear that the cold front trying to move through will stall out due to a stubborn storm spinning just off the Atlantic coast. So, shower chances will be best on our Hump Day here in Metro Detroit, but we should not rely on seeing too much help from Mother Nature as we expect mostly to partly sunny skies and temps in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and a steady breeze WNW 7-15mph. We could use some rain as we head into June this Wednesday because again, the computer models show a pretty dry stretch of weather for us over the next week to 10 days.

Thursday will be a nice blend of sun and clouds with a slight chance for a quick afternoon shower or two with high temperatures in the low to middle 70s. Those shower chances are weak with a weak disturbance passing over the Great Lakes Region later this week. Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs slowly starting to warm again into the middle or upper 70s. The weekend ahead will be nice and it looks dry for now with mid 70s to near 80F both days and a chance for showers late, late Sunday or next Monday. Stay tuned!

Ad

Just make sure you and your family and friends have the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to stay ahead of Spring showers and active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World. Best part, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android