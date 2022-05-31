Metro Detroit weather: Near record heat brings storms later

DETROIT – We were just shy of a record high in Detroit on Memorial Day and those warm temperatures have carried over to this Tuesday morning here in Metro Detroit as you get set to get going back to work and school for most. You can expect temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s for anyone heading out before sunrise making the early morning the coolest and best time for that workout, ride on the bike, or to let the dog take you for a walk. It gets hotter and more muggy later in the day with conditions resembling July or August around here. Skies are mostly clear and we will get a ton of sunshine today and we will be chasing record highs for the second day in a row. Grab a little extra water before you head out, and don’t forget about your pets needing shade and plenty of water too.

Sunrise is at 6 a.m.

We will see more sun in the morning and early afternoon with a bit more cloud cover building in the heat of this afternoon. High temps will hit 91 degrees and our record high on this last day of May is 95 degrees so we will likely fall just short for the second day in a row and the humidity is rising making it feel a degree or three warmer. Oh well! The warming winds will begin to crank at times today SW 7-15 gusting 20-25mph at times and our skies over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario will go from mostly sunny to partly cloudy by the late afternoon and evening without any threat of wet weather… yet. There is a chance for scattered severe storms in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Western Michigan through the late afternoon and evening. So the showers and storms forming to our west will spread just a little bit of cloud cover our way later in the day as we stay dry. The Storm Prediction Center has SE Lower Michigan included in a Slight Risk for severe weather too, but there’s a good chance it will be too late in the day as we lose the heating ahead of a cold front. We certainly could see some showers and storms late, late tonight and overnight but the odds for storms with damaging wind and hail will keep going down the later and more stable we get. We will keep you informed today and especially tonight for any changes.

Sunset is at 9:02 p.m.

A cold front is moving our way late, late Tuesday into Wednesday morning and that will be the spark for a few showers around Metro Detroit especially on Wednesday morning. Most of the moisture with this front will be fading in the overnight hours leaving very little for us and that’s too bad. We have a fairly dry next week to 10 days around here and we need to squeeze out every drop we can from Mother Nature. Unfortunately, it looks like spotty, light shower chances during the morning hours Wednesday but don’t expect much. Cooler air will slowly follow our morning cold front and highs will settle in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with partly sunny skies through the afternoon.

Thursday will be one to watch for a shot at wet weather which is a new addition from the computer models this morning. The chances are not great for a widespread free lawn watering, but a weak disturbance will cross the Great Lakes Thursday bringing a few showers. We will see Metro Detroit morning lows in the upper 40s to low and mid 50s as we get going, and afternoon highs will settle in the low to mid 70s under partly sunny skies. Friday looks fabulous with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the middle to upper 70s as the Detroit Grand Prix gets going over on Belle Isle and we should stay dry all the way through the weekend with a shower chance possible late Sunday.

So the Detroit Grand Prix weekend is looking good with mid 70s Saturday under partly cloudy to partly sunny skies, and Sunday will be closer to 80 degrees and dry until the evening hours. Any Sunday and Monday storm chances are also weak and not to be trusted yet and we will need to water our grass and garden with the hose this week as Mother Nature looks to be more active at times next week. We will keep you posted on any updates or changes coming for this big race weekend in Metro Detroit.

