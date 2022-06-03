Here’s when you might see rain this weekend, storms next week in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown.

Overview

Grand Prix weather and conditions for any outdoor activities are sublime. It will be gorgeous and warm the rest of the day. Tonight will be chillier. We’ll have blues skies tomorrow. Rain is possible Sunday and more likely afterward.

Friday

Friday afternoon will be sunny, warm and delightful. Highs will be in the middle 70s. This is great weather for outdoor lunch, after school activities and events at the Detroit Grand Prix.

Friday evening will be clear and warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Today’s sunset is at 9:05 p.m.

Friday night will be clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Mild Saturday, rain chances Sunday

Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild. It may be a bit too cool for the pool, but it will be perfect for other outdoor activities like going to the park, tour a museum or visiting the zoo.

Sunday will be warmer with partly sunny skies and a chance of showers. The day will not be a wash-out. Showers will be scattered. Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 70s. Just listen for any thunder or watch for any lightning while outside.

Ad

Next week preview

Monday has a better chance of rain or storms under mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Afternoon temps will reach the middle 70s.

Showers and storms become more widely scattered again Tuesday. Highs will be near 75 degrees.

Lawns and gardens will receive more sprinkling Wednesday with showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.