What to know about rain chances on Sunday in Metro Detroit

Cooler and wetter weather might be on the horizon.

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

This evening is cloudier and feels like fall. The air is cool and crisp.

Tonight, will have a healthy amount of clouds with rain arriving by dawn. Sunday will not be a washout, with wet weather mainly in the morning. More rain is expected with seasonable temperatures next week.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures will be in the 60s. It will be mostly dry for dining outdoors or relaxing in the backyard.

Sunset is at 9:05 p.m.

Clouds lower and thicken Saturday night, and it remains cool. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Light to moderate rain showers arrive by early Sunday morning just before dawn.

Sunrise is at 5:58 a.m.

The wettest portion of Sunday will be in the morning with light to moderate rain. Showers leave by midday and for afternoon activities at the Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle and elsewhere.

Scattered sprinkles are possible in the afternoon. It becomes warmer with a southerly wind. Temps rise to the middle and upper 70s in places with more sunshine and in the low 70s in locations with less.

Showers in a few thunderstorms or more likely Monday, especially in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are above average again as the mercury rises to near 80°F.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with scattered showers. It will be seasonably warm with highs in the middle 70s.

We have the same type of weather Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s and scattered showers.

