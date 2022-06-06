SE Michigan under flood watch Monday, Tuesday due to heavy rains

DETROIT – Several Southeastern Michigan counties are under a flood watch Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning due to heavy rain showers.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the following Metro Detroit counties starting late Monday afternoon: Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. Officials say that 1-2 inches of rain is expected to fall, though some areas could see around 3 inches.

Showers should pick up around 3 p.m. in Metro Detroit on Monday, with the heavier showers and storms expected to pick up between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Rain could fall heavily and in quick bursts, creating a risk of flooding.

Regions affected by a flood watch on June 6, 2022 through June 7, 2022, as published by the National Weather Service. Photo courtesy of the NWS website. (National Weather Service)

The NWS says the heavy rainfall will come in two phases: A round of heavy thunderstorms is expected to strike mid-evening. Then, a round of showers and thunderstorms will kick off after midnight and last through Tuesday morning.

Ad

Residents who live in areas prone to flooding are encouraged to prepare to take action should flooding occur between Monday and Tuesday.

The very southeast corner of Michigan is under a “marginal risk” for severe storms, which could produce lightning and damaging winds, while much of the rest of the Lower Peninsula should just experience “general thunder,” the NWS says.

A "severe weather outlook" for Michigan on June 6, 2022, as published by the National Weather Service. Photo courtesy of the NWS website. (National Weather Service)

Find the latest information from the NWS online here.

Weather links

Safety tips during a storm