What to know about timeline, severe storm risk on Monday in Metro Detroit

We're tracking rain and possible strong storms on Monday in Southeast Michigan.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Scattered rain showers are possible before midnight. Then it will be relatively mild and drier afterward. Tomorrow begins with some sunshine and this dry weather. Then much warmer and more unstable air results in showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon, evening and night. More showers are possible with seasonable warmth this week.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will be in the 50s to near 60°F.

Sunrise is at 5:58 a.m.

Monday storm forecast

Monday morning will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and dry for commuters going back to work or school. It warms up quickly with a southerly wind. Temps rise from the 50s and 60s in the morning to near 80 degrees midday.

The atmosphere’s instability increases in the afternoon as the mercury rises. Highs will be near 85 degrees as scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop and blossom between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread and arrive from the west Monday evening and Monday night. There will be a “Marginal Risk” of strong to severe storms after 7 p.m. Heavy downpours and damaging winds are the main hazards, and residents still need to be wary of any lightning and ponding on roads.

More rain chances

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with morning showers. It will be seasonably warm with highs in the middle 70s.

Wednesday will have scattered afternoon light rain. Highs will be in the low 70s to near 75°F.

Thursday will have scattered showers. The umbrella will not be needed all day long. It will be warm with highs around 75°F.

Friday has a chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm with highs in the middle 70s.

