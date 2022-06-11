Metro Detroit weather: Tracking chances for isolated storms on this warm, sunny Saturday

Umbrellas will be needed all weekend, but it will not be a wash-out. A good deal of sunshine will appear, too. READ: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/2022/06/11/metro-detroit-gets-a-seasonably-warm-saturday-with-chances-for-scattered-showers-storms/

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Saturday becomes warmer with more sunshine. We still have some instability, so a few showers and storms are possible.

There is a chance of more wet weather overnight. Sunday will be damp in the morning and drier in the afternoon. Temperatures skyrocket next week.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the upper 70s. There is a chance of scattered showers mid-to-late afternoon.

Saturday evening will have scattered showers. It will be mild with temperatures in the low 70s at dinnertime and in the 60s afterward.

Sunset is at 9:10 p.m.

Saturday night will have scattered showers and storms before midnight. A few rain showers are possible overnight. It will be mild with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Sunday

Sunday will be warmer. Highs will be near 80 degrees under partly sunny skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again, mainly in the morning.

Soaring heat indices next week

Monday will be mostly sunny and very warm. Highs will be in the low 80s. Widely scattered evening showers are possible.

Tuesday becomes hotter under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be hazy, hot and humid. Remember to keep children and pets away from empty vehicles and drink plenty of water, wear light and loose-fitting clothes and stay near or in air-conditioned areas to stay cool and healthy. Highs will be in the middle 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees or more. Scattered showers and storms are possible.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and hot. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

