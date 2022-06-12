Expect a seasonably warm week with a few showers in Metro Detroit

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Today will have considerable clouds in the morning with some wet conditions. Afterward, we’ll see some sunshine and fewer raindrops as it gets warmer. Skies are clear tonight. It will be warm and brighter tomorrow. Tomorrow night will be stormy, and that is because of a warm front bringing high heat and humidity mid-week.

Sunday morning will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. It will be mild with temperatures starting in the low and mid 60s.

Sunday afternoon will be partly sunny and warm. Highs will be near 80 degrees. If rain falls, it will be even more widely scattered than this morning.

Sunday evening will be mostly to partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunset is at 9:10 p.m.

Sunday night becomes clear and cooler. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

What to expect for the rest of the week

Monday will be mostly sunny and very warm. Highs will be in the low 80s. Widely scattered evening showers are possible. A warm front arrives Monday night. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, and there is a “Marginal Risk” of strong to severe storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Tuesday becomes hotter under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be hazy, hot and humid. Highs will be in the middle 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees or more. Scattered showers and storms are possible.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and hot. Highs will be near 90 degrees. A cold front brings showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening and Thursday night.

Friday becomes mostly sunny. It will be warm and not hot with highs in the low 80s.

