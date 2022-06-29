Metro Detroit weather: Tracking Wednesday rain but it’s waning

DETROIT – Storm Tracker 4 Radar is picking up scattered rain and thundershowers moving through Metro Detroit from northwest to southeast this morning. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like everybody is going to get showers, and what showers you do get won’t make a very big difference to our parched ground. Still, every little bit helps. A few areas (North and West Zones) may see a couple of rounds of morning showers producing a quarter to a half an inch of rain as a cool front slowly brushes by our area. Even though the showers are not widespread, they will continue past sunrise impacting parts of our morning drive with temperatures in the middle 60s as you head out. The umbrella will not be needed all day.

Sunrise is at 5:59 a.m.

There’s nothing too wicked or severe to these Wednesday morning showers, and they will be on the move out of Metro Detroit between 9am and 11am or perhaps a little later in parts of Southern Ontario. Skies will go from partly sunny to mostly sunny for the rest of the day and once the afternoon sun takes hold, highs will quickly warm into the lower 80s with winds WSW 5-12 gusting to 20mph occasionally. There will be a touch of added humidity, but this cold front will keep it from feeling too muggy out there. We will feel the heat and humidity take a big leap forward as we head through the end of this week starting tomorrow.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

It will be dry tomorrow morning but it will start to feel a little less comfy starting with lows in the low to middle 60s which is very close to where we should be to start the last day of June. Skies will stay mostly sunny in the morning before we see a few more clouds forming during the heat of the afternoon. Highs will be in the neighborhood of 90F although it might feel a little bit warmer, and we all start to sweat a little bit more out there.

Friday brings our second day in a row of that dangerous heat as we start the month of July. Sunshine to start and increasing humidity will create ‘the air you can wear’ as highs hit the upper 80s and lower 90s. One of the problems is the heat index which means it may feel closer to triple digits combining the heat and humidity. Also, a cold front will be moving through the Great Lakes Region late in the day and that brings a threat for showers and storms especially in the late afternoon and/or evening.

Our best chance for rain moving forward, other than early this morning, is late Friday into Saturday with garden variety rain and thunderstorms. The showers will move out before noon on Saturday and we will battle back into some sunshine and middle 80s to start the weekend. Sunday looks great with sun and clouds and highs in those warm middle 80s once again. Monday is the 4th of July and right now, things are looking pretty good. There is one computer model hinting at a few morning showers on Monday but most of the data points to a nice and warm Holiday. Stay tuned and stay informed with the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to stay ahead of storms and our active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World. Best part, it’s free!

