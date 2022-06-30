Metro Detroit weather: Can we ride this heatwave into the holiday weekend?

DETROIT – We are heading into that next level kind of warmth today but it’s a very pleasant start to this last day of June. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s under mostly clear skies around Metro Detroit with a few areas of patchy fog, especially the areas north and west where more rain fell yesterday. No need for the umbrella today because sunglasses and shorts are the way to go if you can get away with it. For those of us who didn’t see much rain recently, we should fire up the sprinklers this morning for our browning grass and gardens.

Sunrise is at 6 a.m.

We have a shot at 90 degrees for the next two days, but we have another day before the air you can wear arrives. Highs in Metro Detroit will hit the upper 80s to low 90s with a bit more humidity than we have had all week. No dangerous heat indices are expected as we enjoy a pleasant warming zephyr SSW 5-15 gusting 20-25mph on occasion. All the normal summer precautions apply in the form of hydration, sunscreen, and shade. Our skies will become mostly sunny after a few morning clouds and then a few puffy cumulus clouds will form in the peak heat of the afternoon without any concern. It’s a perfect day for the beach, boat, or pool if you are so blessed to know someone with a boat or a pool.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Friday will be an absolute steam bath for the first half of the day and incoming clouds will dictate how warm we get. Morning lows will be a muggy 70 degrees and highs will race toward 85-90 degrees with hazy sunshine through the lunch hour and it will feel a good five degrees warmer than the thermometer reads. A weak cold front will approach in the midafternoon adding some cloud cover and scattered rain and thundershowers after 2-3 p.m. There will be a second round of scattered showers from 7-10 p.m. in case you have plans to be out on the town tomorrow night. Keep your plans in place but know you may be dodging a shower here and a storm there late tomorrow.

The great news is that the weather for this Holiday weekend is looking fabulous with a slight chance for a shower or storm late on the 4th. Both Saturday and Sunday look to be nearly identical with lows near 60 degrees and afternoon highs around 85 degrees with a nice mix of sun and clouds both days. The humidity will be manageable with light north winds.

Monday is the 4th of July and it’s a bit early to trust, but the computer models are trending toward a warm one near 85-90 degrees with a chance for scattered showers and storms in the late afternoon or evening. Don’t cancel any plans because we will keep you posted.

