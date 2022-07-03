More sunshine, but also storm chances in Fourth of July forecast

After plenty of sunshine working throughout the end of the weekend, we’re going to keep the dry weather around through the evening and overnight hours tonight.

Expect mainly clear skies overnight tonight, a little more humid as well with overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s.

As we work into July 4, the majority of the day will be dry.

Expect plenty of sunshine to start the day, then an increase in cloud cover as we go through the late afternoon into the evening hour.

It will be warm and humid as we head into the afternoon with high temperatures into the upper 80s to near 90, and heat index values going into the 90s for just about everyone.

We turn our attention to our next chance of thunderstorms heading our way, which will come late Monday night after sunset overnight into early on Tuesday morning.

The storm prediction Center has a good portion of southeastern Michigan under a marginal risk for severe weather (1 out of 5), with a complex of thunderstorms that looks to roll through overnight Monday into early on Tuesday morning.

Gusty winds, some hail and heavy rainfall will be the primary threats with these thunderstorms. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s Monday night and early on Tuesday morning

We will start off the day with clouds, showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday, but is that system pulls off to the south and east, we will decrease the cloud cover and increase the sunshine as we had from late Tuesday morning and then Tuesday afternoon.

High temperatures heading back into the upper 80s by late afternoon.

Dry weather sticks around as we head into the middle of the week on Wednesday, before another chance of thunderstorms Roseanne as we head into Thursday.

High temperatures in the low to middle 80s both Wednesday and Thursday, before another dry stretch of weather moves into the region as we had through the end of the weekend into the weekend. High temperature is holding into the middle 80s Friday through Sunday.