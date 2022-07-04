Storms moving into SE Michigan late Monday may stick around most of the week

DETROIT – Here’s a look at what to expect around Metro Detroit for Monday afternoon and into the next few days, as storms are anticipated.
Storms Monday night, early Tuesday
- With the large scale pattern the way it is, the next few days will be active around here. It’s worth noting that the bulk of storms (through Thursday) will be mainly to our south.
- Monday afternoon, we’re watching storms on the other side of Lake Michigan, and they’re headed toward Southeast Michigan Monday night.
- Some of this rain may arrive before midnight, but the storm threat looks best during the overnight hours.
- The severe threat is there, with the biggest concern being strong, damaging winds.
- While a few storms may still be around near daybreak on Tuesday, we should dry out quickly and see sunshine take over in the afternoon
More storms possible through Thursday
- Another round of storms is looking possible overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday.
- While the bulk of these storms will remain to our south, some of us will get in on the action.
- A severe threat is present during this time-period, with strong damaging winds and hail being the biggest concerns.
- The chance for more showers and storms returns Thursday before high pressure pushes everything out in time for the weekend!
Staying toasty this week
- We’ll see no big relief from the heat over the next week.
- Our highs will be in the 90s Tuesday afternoon, and still in the 80s through the weekend.
Other headlines
- The hottest temperature ever seen in the U.S. was on July 10th, 1913. The mercury (they actually used this back then) rose to 134 degrees in Death Valley, California.
