Metro Detroit weather: Tracking Friday rain

DETROIT – Good Finally Friday! We have a little bit of everything today and we start with dry conditions here in Metro Detroit with temps in the mid and upper 60s. Yes, it’s a little warm and muggy and exactly how we expect it to feel outside on a July 8th morning. Skies are mostly cloudy and will be that way for a while before the rain chances take hold. Grab the umbrella but we won’t likely see much of a threat for rain until later in the day. The exception is our South Zone from I-94 to the State line as showers will begin by mid to late morning so we should get through this Friday morning commute good to go.

Sunrise is at 6:05 a.m.

The steady pattern of showers and storms from the Plains and Western Great Lakes to the Midwest is on repeat again today. A complex of showers through Indiana and Ohio is the reason why our South Zone will get into the wet weather sooner and should end up with the lion’s share of the showers today. Skies around most of Metro Detroit go from partly sunny to mostly cloudy and overcast into the lunch hour and early afternoon. As moisture tries to sneak in from the south and west, a cold front will sink down from the north and increase shower chances around here through the mid and late afternoon. Unfortunately, these showers will be scattered in a time when we could all use a little rain love for the yard. Spotty soakers both rain and thundershowers, and high temps in the upper 70s to lower 80s today feeling a touch warmer with moderate humidity.

Sunset is at 9:12 p.m.

Showers will linger around through the late afternoon and evening but keep all your outdoor plans in place and keep the radar handy on the Local4Casters app and anticipate a slight rain delay or two. Skies will begin to clear out late Friday evening and cooler air will be moving in overnight. We will wake up Saturday morning with temps in the 50s to near 60 degrees meaning you can keep the windows open if you’re comfortable doing that. Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to mostly sunny conditions and highs near 80 degrees Saturday afternoon with light winds NE 5-12mph.

Sunday will be even cooler and more pleasant in the morning with more 50s, and tons of afternoon sunshine will lead to highs in the lower 80s. Many of us wish it could be a bit warmer over the weekend, but it will be very bright and comfortable for us all to enjoy. That warmer air slides in here next week.

Monday will be a warm one with a little more humidity in the mix around Metro Detroit. Highs will range from 85 to 90 degrees under sunny to partly cloudy skies. Scattered rain and thundershowers will be around Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, but confidence is low right now and we will keep you posted. Stay tuned and stay informed with the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to stay ahead of storms and our active weather here in Pure Michigan and around the World. Best part, it’s free!

