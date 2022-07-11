Clouds arrive tonight, tracking higher temps and storms chances tomorrow

A comfortable overnight will be followed by a hotter Monday.

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Showers and storms to our west dissipate as they arrive in Southern Lower Michigan. This will bring clouds tonight, and it will be mild.

Tomorrow will be hotter with a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a slight chance of a spotty shower during the day and a better chance of showers and thunderstorms tomorrow night.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties Monday.

Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy and cool to mild. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Heading into a warmer week.

Monday will be partly sunny and hotter compared to Sunday. There’s a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Thumb.

Most of Southeast Michigan will be dry as high temperatures reach the upper 80s. Remember to put on plenty of sunblock and to stay hydrated. Also, you can keep air pollution levels low by using public transportation, carpooling and taking a break from mowing the lawn or using gas-powered equipment.

Monday night has a chance of showers and thunderstorms closer to midnight and afterward. There is a “Marginal Risk” of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lighting and damaging wind and hail.

Tuesday morning has the possibility of a scattered rain shower early. Temp highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will possibly have spotty showers or two other partly sunny skies. It will be warm again with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Temp highs will be near 85 degrees.

Friday will be a typical summer day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s.

