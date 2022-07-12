Severe thunderstorm warning expires in Oakland, Lapeer counties

DETROIT – A severe thunderstorm warning for Oakland and Lapeer counties expired at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued the warning between 11:30 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. Monday.

A severe storm was located at 11:47 p.m. Monday over Ortonville. It was moving east at 40 mph, officials said.

Northern Oakland County and southern Lapeer County were the specific areas affected, according to the NWS.

Other weather alerts

A tornado warning for Oakland and Genesee counties expired at midnight Monday into Tuesday.

A severe thunderstorm warning for Genesee County expired at midnight.