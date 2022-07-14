Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler End to Work Week

Detroit – Good Thursday morning!

What a relief outside across Metro Detroit as dry and cooler air has been pumping in all night.

Skies are mostly clear after yesterday’s showers and storms and temperatures have become quite comfortable in the middle and upper 50s if you’re heading out for an early morning walk with the dog. There is some patchy fog you might need to watch out for and temperatures will be closer to 60F as you head out and about to get your Thursday started after the sun rises.

Sunrise is at 6:10 a.m.

We are almost halfway through this month of July, and we expect temperatures to start scorching here in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario, but we will not get all that hot today.

Look for temperatures to settle around 80F with a light wind NNE 5-10mph keeping our North Zone in the mid 70s with a little more cloud cover. Spotty clouds will move in with that breeze from Lake Huron and our sunny skies become partly cloudy through the afternoon.

There is a weak ripple or disturbance in the atmosphere moving through the Great Lakes later today which would normally be a good sign of shower chances. The dryer and cooler air closer to the surface will win the day keeping us rain free Thursday.

Sunset is at 9:08 p.m.

Fantastic weather to end the week

Friday will be our third day in a row of below average high temperatures which should be in the middle 80s. We will see a nice balance of sun and clouds to end the work week with highs in the lower 80s while east siders may not escape the upper 70s with winds SE 5-10mph drawing just slightly cooler air from the big lakes.

No wet weather is expected Friday although a cluster of showers and storms will be just to our west possibly clipping SW Lower Michigan if anyone has plans to head that way.

Spectacular Saturday, but rain moves in Sunday

Saturday will be a nice day, but clouds will be on the increase as high temperatures settle in the middle 80s with just a touch of added humidity.

Sunday looks like a better chance for showers and storms. Clouds and rain will play a big part in temps with more showers producing highs in the upper 70s . While the more like scenario calls for scattered showers with some breaks and highs in the middle 80s.

More rain & 90s next week

More scattered showers are possible Monday with more mid 80s, and then temps take off to near 90F or warmer Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The humidity will spike too bringing muggy heat indices into the mid 90s. A strong cold front will bring storms late Wednesday and we will bring you more details as we get closer.

