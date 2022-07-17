More rain chances on Sunday in Metro Detroit

Rain is likely throughout the area on Sunday.

DETROIT – Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with more rain possible for our lawns, gardens and shrubs. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures reach the 70s and low 80s.

What to expect for the rest of the week.

Monday has a chance of morning showers, then becomes partly sunny in the afternoon. It becomes warmer with highs in the middle 80s.

Higher heat returns Tuesday. It will be sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday will be hot again, with afternoon temps near 90 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs will be near 85 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny and hotter. Highs will be near 90 degrees.

