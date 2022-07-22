Report: WWE CEO Vince McMahon retires amid ‘hush money’ scandal

World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon has announced his retirement from the company amid a misconduct investigation, according to NBC News.

According to CNN, there is an investigation into McMahon paying millions of dollars in hush money to cover up alleged infidelity and misconduct with multiple women.

McMahon made the announcement Friday (July 22) afternoon through his personal Twitter account, where he said:

At 77, time for me to retire. Thank you, WWE Universe. Then. Now. Forever. Together #WWE #thankful Vince McMahon

McMahon thanked his co-workers, fans, and family in a statement that was released through the WWE.

“As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE,” McMahon said. “Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you.”

McMahon conceded control of his role as the CEO and WWE board of directors to his daughter Stephanie McMahon on June 17.

Officials say that Stephanie McMahon will serve as interim CEO and chairwoman until the investigation reaches its conclusion.