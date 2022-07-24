Scattered showers Sunday night, with milder weather next week in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

This evening becomes cloudier, and scattered showers form from South Central Michigan to the I-69 corridor and travel over Southeast Michigan. More stable air arrives overnight, and it will be mild. Tomorrow will become bright and warm with lower humidity. The next chance of rain is mid-week.

Sunday evening will be warm and cloudier with scattered showers mainly north of 8 Mile Road. Temperatures will be in the 80s before sunset and in the 70s afterward.

Sunday night will be mostly to partly cloudy and mild. Any showers diminish and depart after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Next week forecast

Monday will be mostly sunny warm and delightful. The humidity drops and it will feel comfortable. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, warm and wonderful. Afternoon temperatures will be in low 80s in your 85°F.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible again Wednesday. It will be warmer with highs in the middle 80s.

Ad

Scattered showers are possible Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Friday becomes mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

· Find more weather forecast articles at Weather Center

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV, and it’s right there, available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

Ad

· Download for Android