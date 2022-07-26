Metro Detroit weather: Mild Tuesday with rain chances Wednesday

DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning! Temperatures cooled down nicely allowing for windows open and some great sleeping weather. Normally clouds prevent a cool down, but we have clouds around and are still feeling cooler air in the upper 50s to lower 60s as you retrieve the newspaper from the driveway or let those dogs take you for a walk. It’s a dry start here in Metro Detroit as harmless clouds come and go with no risk of leaking. Patchy fog is possible in some rural and hilly spots as temps have cooled, but your commute will be problem free weather-wise.

Sunrise is at 6:20 a.m.

There is an active pattern of rain and storms down to our south in the Ohio Valley, and that will hold for the next couple of days if not longer. We are getting some debris clouds from that moisture to our south without any threat of rain showers here today. Unfortunately, the clouds will rob us of more sunshine making for partly cloudy to partly sunny skies around Metro Detroit with highs in the lower 80s and a light breeze SSW 5-10mph. Humidity will not be an issue today so get out there and enjoy what will be a very pleasurable weather day here. It’s one of those days when hanging out at the pool could be warmer, better, but certainly could be worse.

Sunset is at 8:59 p.m.

Wednesday is our next shot at showers with a cold front dropping out of Canada to our north while we tap into a bit more of that moisture to our south. Clouds will keep pumping in but, we may not see any rain and thundershowers until the mid to late afternoon which is when that cold front will be in our vicinity. Some of our model data dries just about all of the showers out as they move ahead of that front north to south in the mid to late afternoon. With some sun breaks in the clouds, highs will try to head into the mid 80s and the humidity will bring us into the sweaty and uncomfortable zone. While we encourage you to keep your outdoor plans in place, stay tuned for updates and an eye on the Local4Casters App radar.

Thursday can be best described as... meh. All signs point to more clouds looming across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario after we enjoy a little bit of morning sunshine. A few too many clouds in the afternoon with enough moisture and the chance for a few spotty, light rain and thundershowers and a warming wind WSW 5-15 gusting 20-25mph. It will not become doom and gloom as highs hit the low to middle 80s. This is the first day of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club. They will be good to go to play with a slight chance for a brief delay.

Those pesky clouds may very well bleed into Friday morning before we finally get back into some decent sunshine. Afternoon sun and clouds with lower humidity and highs near 80 degrees for day two of the PGA Event at the DGC. And it couldn’t look any better for both of our weekend days or, the final two rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds, low humidity, and highs in the low to mid 80s. Sunday will be the warmer and muggier of the weekend days and a classic last day of July here in Metro Detroit. Think about getting our free Local4Casters app to steer you clear of summer storms and any trouble as we go through the dog days ahead.

