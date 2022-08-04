Metro Detroit weather: Cooler air with more storm chances

DETROIT – That was an impressive line of storms late Wednesday creating dozens of severe storm reports from wind damage to hail and super soaking cells. Now, we’re in the wake of a cool front with just a few scattered showers around Metro Detroit. Temperatures have not been able to cool significantly due to the clouds and warm breezes as we are in the 70s this Thursday morning as you head out to greet the day. Keep the umbrella handy because that cool front will retreat and move back our way and become stationary later today.

Sunrise is at 6:29 a.m.

We will see scattered rain showers coming and going across Southeastern Michigan and Southern Ontario. There is also a chance for a few heavier thundershowers capable of local downpours so, watch out for minor flooding problems. If your area sees training showers along the stationary front, you’ll want to keep an eye on those basements. High temperatures will land in the lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies between showers and, those who see fewer showers will see slightly warmer temps and a good bit of humidity still in the air.

Sunset is at 8:49 p.m.

Shower chances exist Thursday night into Friday morning as our stubborn front slowly sags south into Ohio. Unfortunately, we will see debris clouds from the rain to our south as our skies will go from overcast to partly sunny and then we finish the day under partly cloudy skies. A few light showers cannot be ruled out, while those north of 12 Mile will see brighter skies throughout Friday. High temps are going to stay in the low to mid 80s to end the work week.

Saturday will be the first sunny day for most of Metro Detroit in some time. And, it’s a great way to start the weekend as high temperatures hit 90F feeling much warmer with added humidity. More moisture in the air means those pudgy cumulus clouds will begin to balance out our sunny skies without much in the way of showers other than an isolated pop up. Sunday will be warm as well with highs near 90F and a better chance for a few scattered showers, especially after 1-2pm.

Monday is still far enough away to question some of the computer model data that shows a healthy batch of showers and storms soaking Metro Detroit. But, there will be a cold front moving through after highs hit the lower 80s. Plan on afternoon and evening showers and we’ll keep you posted on the intensity as we get closer. We should get a nice break from the heat and humidity heading into the middle of next week. Get the free Local4Casters App to steer you clear of summer storms and any trouble as we go through during the dog days of Summer ahead.

