After a cool weekend, warming trend is on tap for this week in Metro Detroit

Monday will be another below average day in terms of temperature before a warming trend starts.

After an almost fall-like feel this weekend, warmer temperatures are looming for the workweek ahead.

We’ll hang on to most of the clouds during the overnight with a little more clearing by daybreak Monday. Temperatures overnight will drop into the lower to middle 60s.

Some more sunshine returns Monday, with a few daytime clouds developing in the afternoon. Highs will be near 80 degrees but some only top out in the upper 70s. Some models squeeze out a couple of stray sprinkles or light showers in the afternoon, but most if not all look to stay dry as the chances and coverage are not going to be very high.

Each of the next few days is more of the same from Monday, with the exception being the slow warming trend in place. Each day this week we push temperatures up a notch. By Friday we’re in the middle 80s and we hang onto those numbers through the weekend.

On top of warmer temperatures returning next weekend, we also see the return of some humidity and rain chances. It’s a bit too far out to get into specifics, but it looks like we can plan on some rain both Saturday and Sunday of next weekend.