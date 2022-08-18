Metro Detroit weather: Foggy morning with 80s later

DETROIT – I hope that you were one of the lucky ones to get a free lawn watering late Wednesday as those showers are now long gone. Good Thursday morning! Temperatures have cooled nicely in the upper 50s to low 60s around Metro Detroit before sunrise. The combination of cooler temps and yesterday’s showers will produce patchy fog all over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Be a little extra careful as you drive and be alert if there is fog on your morning walk to work or walk with the dog.

Sunrise is at 6:44 a.m.

Once that fog and haze burns off today, we will see a beautiful mid August Summer day with just a hint of added heat and humidity. It’s still very manageable mugginess and our skies will be nice and bright most of the morning and early afternoon. Scattered clouds will form and move through as high temperatures hit the middle 80s around Metro Detroit with a light breeze from the northwest 5-10mph switching to the southwest late in the day. We will have a nice and stable area of high pressure over the Great Lakes Region for the next couple of days which will bring about a couple of classic Summer days to end the work week so make some plans to hit the beach or pool with your family and friends before those kiddos have to head back to school.

Sunset is at 8:30 p.m.

Well... have you made those plans yet? Friday is another absolute beauty with comfortable morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s again making for some more of that great sleeping weather if you’re cool with keeping the windows open. Afternoon highs will warm quickly into the middle 80s feeling a degree or three warmer with a touch of humidity and a nice blend of sun and clouds. That means many of us will need to turn that AC on at some point during the afternoon.

It’s another big weekend here in Metro Detroit with the Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday and it looks pretty good and hot right now. We do have a threat of some showers and storms but the latest computer model data is trending toward a dry day and an active night. Look for highs in the middle to upper 80s to start the weekend with increasing clouds in the late afternoon. Showers and storms will be possible closer to sunset which will be near 8:30 p.m.

Scattered rain and thundershowers overnight into early Sunday and a few showers will move through during the morning. We should expect more numerous and more widespread showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening Sunday. So, make your outdoor plans this weekend for Saturday as we will hopefully tap into some much needed rain to end the weekend.

Computer models also hint at some scattered showers on Monday and the first half of Tuesday, and we will keep you posted as we get closer.

