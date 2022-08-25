Metro Detroit weather: Tracking Thursday shower chances

DETROIT – Good Thursday morning Metro Detroit! It is a dry and quiet start to the day before the shower chances arrive as we end the day. Skies are partly cloudy with temperatures in the low to middle 60s if you’re heading out for a morning stroll or just getting to work. A few of our outlying suburbs will see the upper 50s briefly with another batch of patchy fog in the usual spots. You won’t likely need the umbrella even with a shower threat later unless you plan on staying out all day.

Sunrise is at 6:51 a.m.

Skies will slowly fill in with clouds this Thursday as high temperatures head into the low and middle 80s with just a hint of added humidity. Make sure you stay hydrated because partly sunny skies, middle 80s, and that humidity will feel quite muggy for any outdoor activities. The shower chances should hold off for the majority of Metro Detroit until dinner time with scattered rain and thundershowers moving across our area ahead of a weak cold front. The odds of an afternoon shower increase the farther north and west you are during the progression of the day. There is no sign of any severe weather forming but we could see some heavy downpours and dangerous lightning especially after 5-6 p.m.

Sunset is at 8:19 p.m.

It appears that the late Thursday cold front will stall out overnight into Friday morning with spotty rain showers likely through the first part of the day. This frontal boundary may not get on the move out of here until the middle afternoon which means a hit or miss shower is possible before 2 p.m. Then, partly sunny skies through the later afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s in a cooler breeze NNW 5-10mph.

Saturday is the pick day of the week and the weekend with a very comfortable morning in the 50s to low 60s under mostly clear skies. We should hang on to the sunshine all day with highs in the lower 80s and a light breeze NE/SE 5-10mph. The air will be quite dry before warmer and less comfy air slides in here to end the weekend.

Sunday is a start in the low to middle 60s with highs heading into the middle and upper 80s feeling like the 90s with a bump in humidity. Skies will not stay as bright all day due to the less stable air and puffy cumulus clouds blooming all afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm cannot be ruled out late in the day, but we should see a much better shot at showers on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Right now, the computer model data shows more widespread and numerous showers Monday afternoon with more muggy air and temps 85-90 degrees. We will keep you well ahead of whatever weather comes our way next week. In the meantime, get the free 4 Warn Weather App to steer you clear of storms and any trouble as we go through these remaining days of Summer.

