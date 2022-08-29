Looking ahead at overnight showers, storms in Metro Detroit

After strong storms Monday afternoon and evening, we’re tracking the potential for more showers and storms overnight into Tuesday morning.

High-resolution models have been consistent in developing another cluster of showers and storms after midnight and continuing until around daybreak Tuesday. This second batch however is not expected to be nearly as strong. Still, though heavy rain is expected that could lead to localized flooding, lightning and thunder and gusty winds are all possible.

Following the morning rain Tuesday, we look to dry out in the afternoon, at least most of us do. Behind this front, a few spotty showers will try to fire off - mainly in the north zone during the afternoon. These will only affect a few as they will be few and far between, but there will be a couple out there to keep an eye on. After starting in the upper 60s Tuesday morning, we climb into the lower 80s for highs in the afternoon.

Looking ahead to Wednesday

A more pleasant stretch returns for the rest of the work-week starting Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s through Friday with more sunshine on tap. This is before more heat builds in for the weekend as highs return to the middle to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

