Here’s how long clouds will stick around for Labor Day in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It has been a gloomy day to end the holiday weekend, but we’ve had just a few showers around the region with most everyone remaining dry, and we will keep the dry weather in the forecast as we head into the overnight hours Monday night. Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight, overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s for most everyone.

Tuesday

As this frontal boundary that kept us cloudy on Monday continues to pull off to the east, we will break up this cloud cover as we head into our Tuesday. Expect more clouds in the morning, then a mixture of sunshine and clouds as we work throughout the afternoon. The clouds will help keep temperatures down as we work throughout the day, only making it into the upper 70s, which is near average as we head into the afternoon.

Mid-week forecast

High pressure builds in as we work throughout the second half of next week, so expect plenty of sunshine in the forecast as well. High temperatures will warm into the low to mid-80s Wednesday through Friday.

Weekend forecast

As we work into next weekend, the models are different in their solutions as to what may happen, but both show the chances of rain moving into the region for both Saturday and Sunday. As of right now, it looks like we get a frontal boundary/disturbance moving into the region.

One of the models also has an area of low pressure moving into the region, enhancing the chances for rain. In the “upper levels” of the atmosphere, it looks like a pattern will be set up that we will get an upper-level disturbance moving into the region.

Rain showers will remain in the forecast for the entire weekend, which will also help keep temperatures down as we work throughout the second part of the weekend. High temperatures in the lower 80s on Saturday will only give way to the mid to upper 70s by the time we get to Sunday.

The rainfall that does fall heading throughout the weekend could be a healthy dose of rainfall for the region. Some early model indications are showing that we can see an inch to possibly upwards of 2 inches of rain by the time we get a late Sunday night. We will continue to fine-tune this forecast as we had throughout the upcoming week.

Next week forecast

Heading into early next week, we will keep plenty of cloud cover in the forecast with a chance of rain showers as well. High temperatures remaining in the upper 70s.

